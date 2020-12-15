Global  
 

US plans to ship 6 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine straight after the FDA authorizes it - double its initial shipment of Pfizer's shot

Business Insider Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, expected to be authorized before Friday, could reach Americans on Monday, Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed said.
