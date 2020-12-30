UK approves use of 2nd COVID-19 vaccine with easier storage Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — Britain on Wednesday authorized emergency use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to greenlight an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world.”



The Department of Health said it had accepted a recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to authorize the vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca.



Britain has bought 100 million doses of the vaccine, and plans to begin injections within days. Hundreds of thousands of people in the U.K. have already received a different vaccine, made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German firm BioNTech.



AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said it was "an important day for millions of people in the U.K. who will get access to this new vaccine. It has been shown to be effective, well-tolerated, simple to administer and is supplied by AstraZeneca at no profit.”



Partial results from studies in almost 24,000 people in Britain, Brazil and South Africa suggest the shots are safe and about 70% effective for preventing illness from coronavirus infection.



That’s not as good as some other vaccine candidates, but Soriot recently told the Sunday Times newspaper that he was confident the vaccine would prove as effective as its rivals.



Coronavirus vaccines have typically been given in two doses, with an initial shot followed by a booster about three weeks later.



But in a change of approach, the British government said that with the AstraZeneca vaccine it would prioritize giving as many people as possible a single dose, which is believed to give a large measure of protection against the virus. It said people at the highest risk would get priority, and everyone would get a second jab within 12 weeks of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII



Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on the Covid-19 vaccine production and roll-out. SII, world's largest vaccine maker, is producing Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. SII has applied for.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:53 Published 1 day ago Coronavirus vaccine dry run in 4 states begin, when will the vaccination start? | Oneindia News



As the country desperately waits for the Coronavirus vaccine, a two-day dry run for coronavirus vaccine program started this morning in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Assam. Focus on management of.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:00 Published 2 days ago India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly 6 months|Oneindia News



India's daily number of COVID-19 cases today stood at 18,732, the lowest since July 1. 279 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count since the outbreak in January to 1,47,622... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:38 Published 3 days ago

