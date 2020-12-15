Global  
 

Xbox Game Pass for PC gets even better in 2021 with tons of free EA games

PC World Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Microsoft’s Game Pass for PC may be the best deal in gaming, and we’ve previously listed five reasons to back that up. Now we can add a sixth: Even more games from EA Play are joining Xbox Game Pass for PC on December 15—or they were supposed to.

Unfortunately, EA Play won’t be joining Game Pass for PC until 2021. 

“We established this partnership with Electronic Arts because they are as passionate as we are about helping people and communities discover great games, and we knew we could provide a great experience for members by working together,” Microsoft said in a blog post. “In order to deliver on that, we need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience.”

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Biggest Gaming Fails of 2020

Top 10 Biggest Gaming Fails of 2020 12:05

 The video game industry had a lot of low points in 2020. For this list, we’ll be looking at instances within the industry where companies or influencers said or did something problematic or made bad business decisions that angered fans.

