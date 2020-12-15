Xbox Game Pass for PC gets even better in 2021 with tons of free EA games

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Microsoft’s Game Pass for PC may be the best deal in gaming, and we’ve previously listed five reasons to back that up. Now we can add a sixth: Even more games from EA Play are joining Xbox Game Pass for PC on December 15—or they were supposed to.



Unfortunately, EA Play won’t be joining Game Pass for PC until 2021.



“We established this partnership with Electronic Arts because they are as passionate as we are about helping people and communities discover great games, and we knew we could provide a great experience for members by working together,” Microsoft said in a blog post. “In order to deliver on that, we need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience.”



