ISL: Mumbai brush past Odisha to go atop table

Mid-Day Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Mumbai City FC struck twice in the first half to beat Odisha FC 2-0 and register their third win in the Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium here on Sunday. A penalty from Batholomew Ogbeche (30th minute) and a header from Rowllin Borges (45th) gave Sergio Lobera's men their third win in four games and their first-win ever over...
