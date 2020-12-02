Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ISL: Le Fondre's brace helps Mumbai City FC hammer East Bengal 3-0

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Adam Le Fondre struck twice as Mumbai City FC outplayed SC East Bengal 3-0 in their Indian Super League clash at the GMC Stadium here on Tuesday. Hugo Boumous assisted all three goals as a brace from Adam Le Fondre (20', 48') and a strike from Hernan Santana (58') saw Mumbai register their second straight win with SCEB yet to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Bihar, Bengal CM celebrate Chhath Puja; devotees at ghats [Video]

Watch: Bihar, Bengal CM celebrate Chhath Puja; devotees at ghats

Thousands of devotees assembled at Assi Ghat on Friday in Varanasi to celebrate Chhath Puja. People were seen wearing traditional attires and offered prayers at the ghats. This year, the festival is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published