ISL: Le Fondre's brace helps Mumbai City FC hammer East Bengal 3-0
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Adam Le Fondre struck twice as Mumbai City FC outplayed SC East Bengal 3-0 in their Indian Super League clash at the GMC Stadium here on Tuesday. Hugo Boumous assisted all three goals as a brace from Adam Le Fondre (20', 48') and a strike from Hernan Santana (58') saw Mumbai register their second straight win with SCEB yet to...
