Opinion: In the Apple versus Facebook battle, both companies could lose

9to5Mac Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The Apple versus Facebook battle escalated quickly this week! The two companies had been on opposite sides for some time when it came to ad-tracking, but Facebook dramatically upped the ante when it ran full-page newspaper ads attacking Apple – with more reportedly planned.

It’s a battle Facebook almost certainly cannot win. The risk to Apple, however, is that it is very possible both companies could lose …

