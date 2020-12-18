Global  
 

DOJ antitrust case against Google may not go to trial until 2023

engadget Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
It seems Google will have a dark cloud of antitrust charges hanging over it for a few years at least. At a status hearing on Friday, US District Judge Amit Mehta said the Department of Justice's antitrust lawsuit against the company probably won't go...
