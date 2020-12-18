Global  
 

The big Google DOJ antitrust case probably won't go to trial until 2023

TechCrunch Friday, 18 December 2020
The Justice Department’s historic lawsuit against Google is moving along — albeit very, very slowly. In a status hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta set a tentative date for the case. The good news and the bad news for both parties involved is that it’s more than two years away. As CNBC reports, Mehta […]
