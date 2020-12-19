Global  
 

The Morning After: The 'Cyberpunk 2077' spiral continues

engadget Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
After Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation store, what could happen next? Well, Microsoft is still willing to sell the game on Xbox, but it has matched Sony’s offer with refunds for anyone who wants one. Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red itself wi...
