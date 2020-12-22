Firefox 84.0.1 Now Available for Download With a Critical Fix Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Mozilla has just released a new version of Firefox browser for Windows, Linux, and Mac, though the number of improvements this time is obviously much smaller. And it's all because Firefox 84.0.1 is just a minor revision to version 84, though judging from the official changelog, there's at least one critical bug fix that Windows users should check out. The new update resolves a compatibility problem with certain Windows antivirus products. In the past, such software caused crashes in Firefox, so with today's update, Mozilla finally resolves this problem and makes sure Firefox 84 runs smoother regardless of the antivirus solution installed on the system. Mozilla previously said version 84 could also experience certain installation issues when specific antivirus products are installed on the device. "macOS users running Cylance antivirus software may see their Firefox installation get corrupted due to being erroneously flagged as malware," Mozilla said earlier this ...

