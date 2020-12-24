Nest Hub Max features a built-in display, more for $179 shipped (Reg. $225+) Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

BuyDig offers the Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display for *$179*. Price reflected at checkout. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it typically goes for $225 or more at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $6. Bring the Nest Hub Max into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. The built-in display brings a whole different level of functionality to your setup with the ability to make video calls, enjoy content from various streaming partners, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



