Deepfake Queen Elizabeth II will deliver 'alternative' Christmas message
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () Just about every year since 1952, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has delivered a Christmas address to the masses, and 2020 will be no different. Shortly after she gives her remarks, however, British broadcaster Channel 4 will air an “altern...
A digitally created “deepfake” version of the Queen, played by actress DebraStephenson, will deliver Channel 4’s alternative Christmas message and offer astark warning about misinformation and fake news. The channel’s annualChristmas Day broadcast will appear to show the Queen telling...
