Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deepfake Queen Elizabeth II will deliver 'alternative' Christmas message

engadget Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Just about every year since 1952, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has delivered a Christmas address to the masses, and 2020 will be no different. Shortly after she gives her remarks, however, British broadcaster Channel 4 will air an “altern...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Channel 4 creates ‘deepfake’ version of Queen for alternative Christmas message

Channel 4 creates ‘deepfake’ version of Queen for alternative Christmas message 00:55

 A digitally created “deepfake” version of the Queen, played by actress DebraStephenson, will deliver Channel 4’s alternative Christmas message and offer astark warning about misinformation and fake news. The channel’s annualChristmas Day broadcast will appear to show the Queen telling...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be available on Amazon Alexa this year [Video]

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be available on Amazon Alexa this year

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be on Amazon's Alexa devices for the first time on December 25.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:43Published
Carols for UK royals as they thank volunteers [Video]

Carols for UK royals as they thank volunteers

Queen Elizabeth and senior members of the British royal family met at the monarch's Windsor Castle home on Tuesday to thank local volunteers and key workers and hear Christmas carols being played by a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published
Queen Elizabeth to have 'quiet' Christmas in Windsor [Video]

Queen Elizabeth to have 'quiet' Christmas in Windsor

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will spend a "quiet" Christmas at Windsor Castle, rather than at their Sandringham estate, as they traditionally do with their wider family.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Deepfake queen to deliver Channel 4 Christmas message

 Channel 4 will use deepfake technology for its alternative to the traditional Christmas broadcast.
BBC News

'Deepfake' Queen to deliver alternative Christmas message

'Deepfake' Queen to deliver alternative Christmas message A "deepfake" Queen is set to deliver a warning about misinformation and fake news in this year's alternative Christmas message.
Sky News

Deepfake queen to give alternative festive message

 Channel 4 will use deepfake technology for its alternative to the traditional Christmas broadcast.
BBC News