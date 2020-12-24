Deepfake Queen Elizabeth II will deliver 'alternative' Christmas message

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be available on Amazon Alexa this year



Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be on Amazon's Alexa devices for the first time on December 25. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:43 Published 5 days ago

Carols for UK royals as they thank volunteers



Queen Elizabeth and senior members of the British royal family met at the monarch's Windsor Castle home on Tuesday to thank local volunteers and key workers and hear Christmas carols being played by a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago