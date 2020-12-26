A Queen Elizabeth II deepfake dances and shares a warning for Christmas

Global  
 

As an alternative to the BBC's annual broadcast of a Christmas message from Queen Elizabeth II, Channel 4 shared its own message using a deepfake version of the head of the United Kingdom monarchy.

In the video, this digital version of the Queen takes a few jabs at such targets as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canada, and...
