A Queen Elizabeth II deepfake dances and shares a warning for Christmas
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
As an alternative to the BBC's annual broadcast of a Christmas message from Queen Elizabeth II, Channel 4 shared its own message using a deepfake version of the head of the United Kingdom monarchy.
In the video, this digital version of the Queen takes a few jabs at such targets as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canada, and...
