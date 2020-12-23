Global  
 

Deepfake queen to give alternative festive message

BBC News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Channel 4 will use deepfake technology for its alternative to the traditional Christmas broadcast.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Channel 4 creates ‘deepfake’ version of Queen for alternative Christmas message

Channel 4 creates ‘deepfake’ version of Queen for alternative Christmas message 00:55

 A digitally created “deepfake” version of the Queen, played by actress DebraStephenson, will deliver Channel 4’s alternative Christmas message and offer astark warning about misinformation and fake news. The channel’s annualChristmas Day broadcast will appear to show the Queen telling...

