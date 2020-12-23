Deepfake queen to give alternative festive message
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Channel 4 will use deepfake technology for its alternative to the traditional Christmas broadcast.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Channel 4 British free-to-air television channel
Deepfake Artificial intelligence-based human image synthesis technique
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
