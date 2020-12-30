Global  
 

Google Doodle honors Elizabeth Peratrovich, Native Alaskan civil rights activist

9to5Google Wednesday, 30 December 2020
Google has replaced their homepage logo with a Doodle honoring Elizabeth Peratrovich, an Alaskan Native and civil rights activist responsible for the first anti-discrimination bill to pass in the United States.

