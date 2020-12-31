Apple launched the AirPods Max with much fanfare earlier this month, and the company says that for $549, you get one of the best listening experiences no matter where you are. While this is something debatable, especially because there are plenty of other headphones out there promising the same thing, the AirPods Max do come with an interesting arsenal of features and an Apple-designed H1 chip taking care of everything inside. Needless to say, Apple brags about the AirPods Max with every occasion, emphasizing just how great everything sounds thanks to the modern mix of design, hardware, and premium materials. “AirPods Max feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard. A unique dual neodymium ring magnet motor allows AirPods Max to maintain total harmonic distortion of less than 1 percent across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume,” ...Full Article
Everything You Need to Know About the $108,000 Apple AirPods Max
