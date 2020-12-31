Samsung Galaxy S21 to Come without Charger and Earphones

Samsung is ready to copy another Apple idea, and the Galaxy S21 is therefore expected to come without a charger in the box. But according to a recent tweet from leaker Ishan Agarwal (which has since been deleted), the South Korean company wants to go even further with this approach, so the Galaxy S21 would also come without earphones in the box. In other words, only the USB-C cable would be shipped with the device, which is exactly the approach Apple has embraced for the iPhone 12. Earlier this year, Apple more or less took the world by surprise when it decided to ship the iPhone 12 without a charger in the box, and the company said the whole thing was a measure aimed at protecting the environment. You know, because there are too many chargers out there, but if you don’t have one, there’s no problem, you can always get one from...