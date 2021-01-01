News24.com | Neymar laughs off reports of New Year's party for 500

Neymar laughed off controversy Thursday over reports he was throwing a mega New Year's party for 500 guests, posting a video online of preparations for what he called a "low-key dinner" with family and friends.

