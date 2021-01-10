Ford will idle its Kentucky plant this week amid semiconductor shortage

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images



Ford will idle its plant in Kentucky for a week as the automotive industry grapples with a shortage of semiconductors, ABC News reported The automaker’s assembly plant in Louisville produces the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs, and employs about 3,900 hourly workers, according to CNBC. Ford said will take a planned one-week plant shutdown that had been scheduled for later in the year and move it to this week instead.



Ford joins Nissan, which says it will reduce production at one of its plants in Japan, which makes the Note, a car not sold in the US. A Nissan spokesperson said the semiconductor shortage has not affected the company’s US production



Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler, and Toyota also have reported problems with semiconductor...