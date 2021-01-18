Best Android app deals of the day: Door Kickers, Reminder Pro, Three Towers, more

We are kicking off another week in Android deals with a series of notable offers, but for now it’s time for the best game and app deals of the day courtesy of Google Play and beyond. Today’s collection has some solid price drops on productivity and reminder suites as well as some story books for the kids, top-down action games, puzzlers, and more. Highlights include Door Kickers, Reminder Pro, Three Towers, Cross DJ Pro, 9th Dawn III RPG, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.



more…