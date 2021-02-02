Apple Watch Series 6 styles fall to some of the best prices yet at up to $69 off

Amazon is currently taking up to *$69 off* a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models with both GPS and Cellular configurations on sale. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the GPS + Cellular 44mm Blue Aluminum model at* $495.98*. Down from $529, today’s offer amounts to $69 in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon low. Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of upgrades to your wrist including the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



more…