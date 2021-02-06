'Lou Dobbs Tonight' canceled by Fox News
According to the Los Angeles Times, Lou Dobbs, who had a show on Fox Business Network, will no longer have a role with the network.Full Article
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Business Network's “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” whose host has trumpeted unfounded assertions of voter fraud..
Fox has reportedly cancelled Lou Dobbs Tonight.