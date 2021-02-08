Green Deals: TP-Link Wi-Fi smart switch falls within $1 of Amazon low at $15, more

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Switch for *$14.99 Prime shipped*. Down from its normal going rate of $20, this is just $1 above its all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. If you’re always walking around the house to turn lights off at night or before you leave to save some electricity, adding smart switches around your home is a great way to stop having to do that. TP-Link’s switches require no secondary hub thanks to having Wi-Fi built-in, and given that they tie into both Alexa and Assistant, you can program timers, routines, or automations to automatically turn the lights off at night or when you leave, saving you both time and money. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



Head below for more deals on smart thermostats, electric bikes, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.



more…