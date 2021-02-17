How to file your taxes for free

Tax filing season is here again and, apparently, not “resting quietly at home” due to COVID-19. Disappointing as that is, beginning February 12, 2021, the IRS is accepting e-filed tax returns. So at least you can file without having to leave the house.



Word has it there’s another stimulus check on the way, but what you may not know is that due to regulations associated with this stimulus check, you may need to file a 2020 tax return if you haven’t filed a tax return in prior years.



Thankfully, many tax filers are eligible for the IRS’ Free File program, which lets you file taxes online for free—thanks to a public-private partnership between the IRS and online tax services that’s been available for a couple of years now. There are a couple of eligibility requirements, but for the most part, if you made $72,000 or less in 2020, you’re likely to qualify to file your taxes for free.



