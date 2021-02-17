Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Coming to PC and Consoles on June 10

Ninja Gaiden fans rejoice! Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja are bringing the highly-acclaimed Ninja Gaiden series to PC and consoles. Dubbed Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, the bundle will include the classic game Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge, along with most of the previously released game modes and DLC costumes. More importantly, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will release on June 10 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. All games will be playable via backward compatibility on the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. “Ninja Gaiden is one of the most important and monumental titles for the Team NINJA brand, but we haven't been able to release the series title on current generation platforms, so I am very delighted to be able to release it in this format as a trilogy. If you enjoy challenging action games, we hope you will give it a try,” said Yosuke Hayashi, Chief Head of Team Ninja. The...