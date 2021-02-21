United Airlines flight safely lands after dramatic engine failure caught on camera

Image: Hayden Smith / speedbird5280 (Instagram)



A United Airlines flight experienced a dramatic-looking engine failure just after takeoff from Denver International Airport on Saturday afternoon. UA328, originally headed to Honolulu, quickly circled back to the airport and made a safe landing after the pilots calmly made a “mayday” call to air traffic control. There were no injuries among the 231 passengers and 10 airline staff on board, according to the FAA.



Since it’s 2021, the incident was thoroughly captured with both photos and video. Passengers shared video of what looks to be a significant right engine failure, with visible damage, flames, and trailing smoke:







Flight 328 @united engine caught fire. my parents are on this flight everyone’s okay though! p...



