Target to Set Up Mini Apple Stores at 17 Locations

Target has recently announced that it’s working with Apple to set up no less than 17 mini Apple Stores at 17 of its locations, thus providing customers with an easy way to experience and buy the latest products from the Cupertino-based tech giant. Furthermore, Apple and Target have also teamed up for a new online experience, and the two companies claim that all products would soon be available at even more locations across the States. Target plans to expand its lineup of mini Apple Stores in the fall, so most likely, the Cupertino firm would use its new partner in an attempt to increase the sales of the upcoming iPhone 13. More locations coming later this year As per Apple’s typical release calendar, iPhone 13 is projected to go on sale in September. “Do you love shopping the latest Apple devices and accessories? Get ready for a new favorite stop on your Target run. We’re teaming up with Apple to create an innovative new shopping experience onli...