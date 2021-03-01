Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion, Hitman 3, God of War, Witcher 3, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering a wealth of notable price drops. One of which is Watch Dogs Legion on Xbox and PlayStation (Series X and PS5 included) for *$24.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60, this is a 58% price drop, slightly below our previous mention, and the best we can find. Along with the main campaign that sees players taking down a mysterious hacker group in an open-world version of London, we just got new details on the March multiplayer release. Both co-op missions and a new spiderbot PvP mode will hit the game shortly, all of which is detailed right here. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on God of War, Hitman 3, Cuphead, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, Cyberpunk 2077, and much more.



more…