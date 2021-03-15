Opensignal report claims iPhone 12 is slower than almost every Android phone in 5G/4G speed tests

A new report from Opensignal paints a rough picture for how 5G performance on the iPhone 12 lineup stacks up against Android smartphones in the US. The majority of the top 25 fastest 5G smartphones ended up being made by Samsung and while iPhone 12 saw a 2.3x jump in 5G speeds compared to its 4G iPhone speeds, Apple’s first 5G iPhones placed at the bottom of the pack and behind at least 25 Android smartphones for overall download speed.



