Calphalon Gold Box up to 50% off: Espresso machine all-time low at $100 off + more from $45

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to *50% off *Calphalon small kitchen appliances. You can now score the Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine for *$199.99 shipped*. Regularly $300, today’s deal is $100 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This attractive espresso machine looks great on the countertop and provides delicious espresso at well under the price of those popular Breville machines. It features a 15 bar Italian pump for maximum flavor extraction, a 58mm café-sized porta filter, a removable 2-liter water reservoir, cup warming tray, and a built-in steaming wand. It also has pre-programmed options for hot water and includes a stainless steel milk pitcher, tamper, and cleaning pin. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More deals below.



more…