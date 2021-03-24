Samsung Galaxy Note 10/+ see 52% discounts to some of the best prices yet from $450

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB Android Smartphone for *$519.99 shipped*. Down from the original $1,100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks one of the best prices to date. Note 10+ delivers a 6.8-inch display complemented by all-day battery life and a triple camera array comprised of 12MP wide, 12MP 2x zoom, and 16MP ultra wide sensors. There’s also an included S-Pen that lets you take notes and accomplish other creative tasks, alongside acting as a remote camera shutter. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



more…