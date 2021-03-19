Deals: Pad & Quill's Winter Clearance Sale Continues With Up to 50% Off Accessories for iPad, iPhone, and More

Earlier in the month Pad & Quill kicked off a *Winter Clearance Sale*, providing 40 to 50 percent off a large collection of accessories on its website. This sale has continued into March, with new items being discounted.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Pad & Quill. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Pad & Quill is known for its leather cases for iPhone, iPad, and MacBook, and the company also sells Apple Watch bands, wallets, notebooks, and more. Shoppers should note that this sale does not require any special promo code; all of the discount prices you see below have been automatically applied on Pad & Quill's website.



Although some of the items that we previously highlighted have now returned to full price, quite a few other items remain at a steep discount on Pad & Quill. Be sure to visit Pad & Quill to see the full selection of accessories on sale for the Winter Clearance event.

*iPhone Cases*



· iPhone 11 Pro Bella Fino Wallet Case - $35.98, down from $89.95· iPhone 12 Mini Bella Fino Wallet Case - $49.95, down from $69.95· iPhone 12 Pro Max Bella Fino Wallet Case - $72.45, down from $89.95



*iPad Cases*



· 11-inch iPad Pro SECONDS Oxford Leather Case - $58.45, down from $129.95· 12.9-inch iPad Pro Contega Linen iPad Pro Case - $74.95, down from $149.95



*MacBook Cases*



· 12-inch MacBook Cartella Slim Case - $49.95, down from $89.95· 16-inch MacBook Pro Cartella Slim Case - $79.45, down from $119.95



*Leather Accessories*



· Leather HomePod Coaster - $16.95, down from $19.95· Leather Wallets - Starting at $35.96· 85 Year Lowry Cuff Apple Watch Bands - $179.90, down from $229.00



Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

