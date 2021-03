Samsung Starts Shipping the Phones with Drones Because Itâ€™s 2021 Already

Samsung has recently announced a new collaboration with Manna Drone Delivery that will allow the company to ship its products to Irish customers using drones. That’s right, if you buy the latest range of Galaxy devices (including the S21 Ultra, the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Tab S7, the Galaxy Watch 3, and Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy A Series) from the official Samsung online store in Ireland, you’d better keep an eye on the sky because a drone is supposed to bring you the device. This is the first time Samsung turns to such a service, and the company says it’s doing it because it allows for a totally contactless experience. And we all know how important this has become these days. Drone delivery service already live “The new service, which is a first for Samsung globally, will facilitate an end-to-end contactless experience for Samsung customers from their initial online order through the company’s Irish eStore, right through to fulfillm...