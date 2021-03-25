Samsung Starts Shipping the Phones with Drones Because Itâ€™s 2021 Already

Samsung has recently announced a new collaboration with Manna Drone Delivery that will allow the company to ship its products to Irish customers using drones. Thatâ€™s right, if you buy the latest range of Galaxy devices (including the S21 Ultra, the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Tab S7, the Galaxy Watch 3, and Samsungâ€™s recently launched Galaxy A Series) from the official Samsung online store in Ireland, youâ€™d better keep an eye on the sky because a drone is supposed to bring you the device. This is the first time Samsung turns to such a service, and the company says itâ€™s doing it because it allows for a totally contactless experience. And we all know how important this has become these days. Drone delivery service already live â€œThe new service, which is a first for Samsung globally, will facilitate an end-to-end contactless experience for Samsung customers from their initial online order through the companyâ€™s Irish eStore, right through to fulfillm...