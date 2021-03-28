New York's revolutionary COVID-19 'Excelsior Pass' will lead USA back to normalcy

New York is the best state in the USA, and no, I don't just say that because I am a resident. Is it wildly expensive to live in many areas of New York? Absolutely. But you get what you pay for, folks -- parks, beaches, entertainment, restaurants, etc. Look, New York is a trendsetter and leader that was able to overcome the 9/11 terrorist attacks. And guess what? New York is now leading the way to a post-COVID normalcy. You see, the much-maligned (as of late) Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced Excelsior Pass -- a digital way for New York… [Continue Reading]