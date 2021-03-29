Refresh your battlestation with up to 45% off Razer gaming keyboards, mice, more from $30

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Razer PC gaming accessories headlined by the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Keyboard at *$199.99* *shipped*. Down from $230, today’s offer is good for a $30 price cut, marks only the second notable price cut to date, and is the best we’ve seen since January. As one of Razer’s latest gaming keyboards, the BlackWidow V3 Pro sports its Green Mechanical switches that pair with Chroma RGB lighting and a metal top plate. On top of Bluetooth, you can also choose from HyperSpeed Wireless and USB-C connectivity. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from *$30*.



