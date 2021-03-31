April PlayStation Plus FREE games: Oddworld Soulstorm PS5, Days Gone, more

Following last month’s Final Fantasy VII remake offering, Sony has now taken to its official blog to detail the 2021 April PlayStation Plus FREE games. While time is winding down very quickly to grab your *FREE *copy of Ratchet & Clank (go download it now if you haven’t yet), it looks like PlayStation Plus members are in for another treat in April. With the new Oddworld: Soulstorm for PS5 and open-world zombie action game Days Gone on tap next month, you’ll definitely want head below for more details.



