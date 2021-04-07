LG’s gallery-style 77-inch 4K OLED TV now up to $2,500 off with Visa gift card + more from $500

BuyDig is now offering the LG 77-inch GX 77-inch Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED TV (2020 Model) with a $340 Visa gift card for *$3,796.99 shipped*. Originally fetching $6,000, this is up to $2,543 in savings. While Amazon also has it down at the same price right now, you won’t get the extra $340 Visa gift card, which can be spent on just about anything, anywhere. Alongside the gallery-style, bezel-less design with “no gap” between it and the wall, you’re looking at a massive 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) OLED display. Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit support, built-in Alexa, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, a Cinema HDR-ready design (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG), and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services round out the most important features here. Four HDMI, three USB ports, Wi-Fi, ethernet, and Bluetooth are also present and accounted for. Rated 4+ stars. More 4K smart TV deals below.



