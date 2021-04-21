New tvOS 14.5 color balancing feature works with older Apple TV models, here’s how to use it

Apple this week introduced the sixth-generation Apple TV, which comes with the A12 chip, a new Siri Remote, and an HDMI 2.1 port with support for higher refresh rates with HDR content. During the presentation, the company demonstrated a new feature to balance the colors of the Apple TV, but it turns out that this feature is also available for older Apple TV models as well.



Read on as we explain how to balance the colors of your Apple TV.



