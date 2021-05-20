Star Wars: Squadrons hits $14, NBA 2K21 FREE, no-cost $10 credit at Epic Games Store, more

CDKeys is offering Star Wars: Squadrons on Origin for *$14.19* as a digital download. You’d normally pay $40 for this title on Origin and today’s deal is the best available. In Star Wars: Squadrons you take flight as a first-person fighter pilot for either the New Republic or Imperial fleet. There’s both a single-player story mode as well as online multiplayer that allow you to traverse the worlds of Star Wars like never before. Join up with friends, or dive in solo and enjoy the beautiful scenery and space combat like never before. This is a fun game that I love to play every now and then as it’s a great break from other more fast-paced titles. Head below for other great deals, including how to get NBA 2K21 for *FREE* plus *$10* to spend on the Epic Games Store.



