News24.com | England make winning start at Euro 2020 as Sterling sinks Croatia
Raheem Sterling scored in the second-half to steer England to victory against Croatia to get their Euro 2020 off to a good start.Full Article
The Three Lions' manager was speaking after watching his side start their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-0 win over Croatia
England are off to a winning start at Euro 2020 thanks to Raheem Sterling's second-half goal but it was far from comfortable..