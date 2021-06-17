Windows 11 to Also Include an S Version Called Windows 11 SE

The next big release on the Windows roadmap isn’t another Windows 10 feature update but Windows 11, with Microsoft expected to confirm this plan on June 24 during a dedicated event. Windows 11 will therefore be the new-generation and highly anticipated Windows refresh, bringing massive improvements in every single area, including not only the feature lineup but also the UI. Microsoft, on the other hand, is unlikely to make any big changes to the available SKUs, so the company will also continue to offer a dedicated S mode version available separately as Windows 11 SE. Microsoft watcher Mary Jo Foley says Microsoft doesn’t want to give up on Windows S Mode just yet, so Windows 11 SE is very likely to be the codename of the upcoming Windows 10 SKU that can be installed on devices coming with this mode pre-loaded. Windows 11 SE Windows 10’s S Mode is a dedicated SKU that restr...