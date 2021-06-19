Kick back this summer and enjoy a good read with these Kindle eBook deals from under $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks priced from *under $1*. Our favorite is Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything for *$1.99 *from $10. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This New York Times Bestseller is written by a habit expert from Stanford University, as he shares his “breakthrough” method to building habits both quickly and easily. “Dr. Fogg’s new and extremely practical method picks up where Atomic Habits left off.” Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy readers. If you’re not looking for ways to build new habits, then we recommend shopping the rest of the sale, which includes thrillers, romance, and other novels to enjoy.



