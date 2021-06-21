Amazon’s Prime Day Calvin Klein Sale offers underwear from $6 Prime shipped (up to 45% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering* up to 45% off* Calvin Klein underwear, bras, pajamas, t-shirts, and more. A standout from this sale is the 5-Pack Cotton Stretch Boxer Briefs for men that are currently marked down from *$34 shipped*. For comparison, these boxer briefs originally sold for $65 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. These boxers are great for everyday wear and the stretch material also adds comfort. They’re also sweat-wicking, highly breathable, and have a tag-less design to prevent irritation. They’re available in several fun color options and with over 12,000 reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Amazon’s Calvin Klein Sale below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.



more…