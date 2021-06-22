Google Pixelbook Go drops to new all-time lows for Prime Day at up to $250 off

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the new Google Pixelbook Go M3/8GB/64GB for *$599 shipped*. That marks the first major discount that we’ve tracked, taking off a solid $50 and marking a new all-time low. Powered by Google’s M3 processor, this pro-grade laptop is meant to usher in a new generation of Chromebook. It features an LCD touchscreen, ultra-light design at just 13mm thin, plus a 12-hour battery. The weight and longevity make it perfect for students or anyone working on a commute, and Google’s Chrome OS offers tons of professional support for office workers, creatives, and just about every young scholar under the sun. Rounding out the hardware, you’ll find a 1080p webcam, twin stereo speakers, and Instant Tethering connection to compatible Pixel smartphones. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,100 customers, but you can check out our hands-on review to get a closer look. See more options below.



