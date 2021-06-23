Uplift your new MacBook Air/Pro with this budget-focused laptop stand at just $11

Licheers (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Aluminum MacBook Stand for *$11.04* with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Today’s deal saves 35%, beats our last mention by nearly $1, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you picked up a new MacBook Air or Pro during the Prime Day event, then you might be looking for a way to elevate it for a more ergonomic experience. You’ll find that this laptop stand features six levels of height adjustment so you can dial it in exactly where you need it. With the open-air design here, your laptop will always be able to breathe without overheating since there will be nothing obstructing the bottom intake ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



