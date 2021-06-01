Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger $26 (48% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 4-Port 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger for *$25.99 shipped* when code* UGREENSD773* has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $50, it recently dropped to $40 and is now seeing an additional 35% price cut. Today’s offer is $14 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. With a total 65W output, this charger is a great way to streamline your setup whether it’s for refueling a MacBook Air or everything else in your kit. There are three USB-C PD ports which are joined by a 2.4A USB-A slot for handling accessories. Over 345 customers haver left a 4.6/5 star rating.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· AirPods Pro deliver spatial audio, ANC, more at *$155* (Refurb, Orig. $249), more

· ESR metal Kickstand iPhone 12 Pro Max Case: *$14* (Reg. $20) | Amazon

· ADDTOP 25000mAh Solar Power Bank: *$30* (Reg. $50) | Amazon

· meross smart home gear from *$18*: 4-pack plugs, HomeKit outlets, and more up to* 30% off*

· OMOTON Aluminum Stand 2-pack: *$8* (Reg. $14) | Amazon



· w/ code* II59HRLQ*



· TaoTronics SoundLiberty 94: *$45* (Reg. $60) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon



· Just *$25.50* scores you the Wyze Band Activity Tracker at a new Amazon low



-Deals still live from the yesterday:-



· ESR iPhone 12/Pro Screen Protector 3-pack: *$9* (Reg. $12) | Amazon

· RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station with 60W PD, solar, more for *$150* (Reg. $226+)

· MINRISE 20W Qi 30000mAh Solar Power Bank: *$35* (Reg. $50) | Amazon

· Lamicall Gooseneck Phone Holder: *$20* (Reg. $25) | Amazon

· RAVPower 26800mAh Power Bank: *$28* (Reg. $40) | Amazon

· DODOcase now offering rare *15% off* sitewide for Memorial Day: iPhone 12 and iPad gear, more

· Lamicall Handlebar Phone Bike Mount: *$14* (Reg. $17) | Amazon

· ESR Cloud iPhone 12/Pro Case: *$20* (Reg. $23) | Amazon



more…