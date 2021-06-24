Microsoft officially unveils Windows 11

Microsoft has officially unveiled Windows 11, a new iteration of Windows that promises a host of visual upgrades, as well as new behaviors to the basic OS experience.



The new Windows 11 will be released as a build for Windows Insiders next week, Microsoft says. Executives did not release a timetable for general availability for Windows 11, though it will likely occur sometime in the fall. Unfortunately for Microsoft, an early, partial build of Windows 11 leaked on June 15, allowing users a sneak peek into what Microsoft had planned.



New Windows 11 features include a simplified Taskbar and Start menu, plus some visual upgrades, including rounded corners and a fresh look for familiar interface elements—even in the way light moves across pixels.



