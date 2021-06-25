Skype Will No Longer Come Pre-Installed in Windows 11

Windows 11 is coming not only with a series of new features and capabilities, but also with changes concerning the apps that are pre-loaded with the operating system. Microsoft has confirmed that Skype, for example, would no longer be pre-installed on new devices or when clean-installing Windows 11, though users who still want the app can find it in the Microsoft Store. In addition to Skype, 3D Viewer, OneNote for Windows 10, and Paint 3D are all moving to the Microsoft Store, so overall, Windows 11 will be cleaner out of the box. Windows 11 running best on a new PC While Windows 11 will be offered as a free upgrade to some eligible Windows 10 devices, Microsoft explains the best possible experience would be offered to those who buy a new computer that’s fully compatible with the new operating system from the very beginning. And needless to say, Microsoft is already working with its partners, including companies like Dell, HP, and Lenovo, to bui...