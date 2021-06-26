Microsoft updates PC Health Check app so you'll know why you can't upgrade to Windows 11

Since Microsoft officially announced Windows 11 earlier this week, there has been a huge amount of interest from people eager to find out whether their computer is capable of running the operating system. The TPM (Trusted Platform Modules) requirement in particular has caused much confusion. Microsoft released the Windows PC Health Check tool to allow people to check to see if their computer is compatible with Windows 11. While it is fair to say that it did indeed let reveal whether a system Windows 11 compatible or not, it did not give much more than a "yes" or "no". Now… [Continue Reading]