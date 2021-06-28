Bids soar to $2.8 million for World Wide Web code NFT
Published
Bids for a non-fungible token of the original source code for the World Wide Web written by inventor Tim Berners-Lee have soared to $2.8 million from an opening…Full Article
Published
Bids for a non-fungible token of the original source code for the World Wide Web written by inventor Tim Berners-Lee have soared to $2.8 million from an opening…Full Article
Tim Berners-Lee, creator of the World Wide Web is auctioning off the NFT via Sotheby's